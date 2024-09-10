LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $23,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after buying an additional 881,502 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,326,000 after buying an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $10,164,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 430.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 352,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 285,856 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

