LSV Asset Management Buys 248,003 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 154.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,003 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.22% of CF Industries worth $30,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CF Industries by 28.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

