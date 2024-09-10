LSV Asset Management Buys 31,900 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.24% of Energizer worth $47,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,309,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,564,000 after acquiring an additional 71,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,559,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.