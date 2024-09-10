LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 981,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $48,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 499,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

