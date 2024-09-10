LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.14% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $32,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 453,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 304,876 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.