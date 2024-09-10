LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,836 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Adeia were worth $42,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the second quarter valued at $47,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Adeia by 27.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter valued at $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adeia by 35.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adeia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADEA. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Adeia Stock Down 1.4 %

ADEA opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. Analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.83%.

Adeia Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.