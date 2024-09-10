LSV Asset Management Has $22.84 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,179 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.21% of Chesapeake Energy worth $22,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.