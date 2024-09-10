LSV Asset Management Has $23.18 Million Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $23,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,249,113.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,249,113.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $6,272,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,597,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,165,451.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,383 shares of company stock valued at $64,858,852 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $80.97.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.39%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

