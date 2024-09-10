LSV Asset Management Has $25.28 Million Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.22% of Koppers worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Koppers by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Koppers by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Koppers by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after buying an additional 82,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $739.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.17 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

