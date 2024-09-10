LSV Asset Management Has $32.14 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.48% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $32,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $65.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,881 shares of company stock worth $3,084,984 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.