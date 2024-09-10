LSV Asset Management Has $34.65 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $34,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $811,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41.8% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,236,000 after purchasing an additional 212,685 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 309.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after acquiring an additional 290,496 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,190 shares of company stock valued at $34,031,675 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

