LSV Asset Management Has $45.12 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,730,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 331,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $45,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,444.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 59.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 379,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 75,557 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.