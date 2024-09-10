LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2,360.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 644,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,466 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.71% of Adtalem Global Education worth $43,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 19,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $1,471,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,374.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 19,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $1,471,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,374.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,696 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.