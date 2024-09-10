LSV Asset Management Purchases 5,140 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.51% of EPR Properties worth $47,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 53.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.06.

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

