LSV Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,002,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,559,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 135,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after acquiring an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,927,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after acquiring an additional 48,276 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

