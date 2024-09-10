LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,114,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,618 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $47,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,155,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,688,000 after acquiring an additional 804,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $11,176,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

