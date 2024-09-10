LSV Asset Management Sells 1,495 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $30,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 35.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $2,816,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,115.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,064.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,003.35.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

