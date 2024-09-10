LSV Asset Management Sells 16,800 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $42,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $516,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after buying an additional 987,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $187.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

