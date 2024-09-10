LSV Asset Management Sells 1,700 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $27,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 143,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,803,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $908.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $895.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $829.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $863.36 billion, a PE ratio of 133.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.