LSV Asset Management Sells 17,076 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,076 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.72% of Brunswick worth $35,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,679,000 after buying an additional 29,028 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.21.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

