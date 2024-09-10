LSV Asset Management Sells 18,700 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $23,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 358,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,533,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

