LSV Asset Management Sells 18,838 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,947,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,838 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $38,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 26.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,998 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 368.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 886,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 697,453 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 573,086 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 529.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 513,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FS KKR Capital

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.