LSV Asset Management Sells 20,720 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,720 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.59% of Quanex Building Products worth $23,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 256,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,263,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $895.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

