LSV Asset Management Sells 3,000 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $30,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after buying an additional 581,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,739,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,891,000 after purchasing an additional 272,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,827,000 after buying an additional 171,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,162,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 2.3 %

PBH opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on PBH

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.