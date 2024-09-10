LSV Asset Management Sells 79,500 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,071,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.88% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $39,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 90,636 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 244.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 552,227 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $8,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $9,321,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $693,000.

Several brokerages have commented on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $635.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

