LSV Asset Management Trims Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $36,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Barclays reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.