LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,640 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $36,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VAC. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

