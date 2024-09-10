Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,190,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 401,399 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,585 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 247.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,143,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 814,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,559 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,063.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

