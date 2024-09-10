LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.03. LY has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities research analysts predict that LY will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

