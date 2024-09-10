LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
LY Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.03. LY has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $7.05.
LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities research analysts predict that LY will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LY
LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LY
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.