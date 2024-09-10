M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading Up 5.5%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.68 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.68 ($0.61). 331,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 73,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.27 ($0.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of £40.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.42.

(Get Free Report)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.