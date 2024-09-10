Maplebear Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Maplebear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CART. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ CART opened at $35.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $78,674,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Maplebear in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Maplebear by 102.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the first quarter worth approximately $31,109,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the first quarter worth approximately $28,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $86,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,748.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,610 shares of company stock worth $2,377,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

