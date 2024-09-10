Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.61

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.61 and traded as high as $14.60. Marcus shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 319,041 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCS

Marcus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 3,319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.