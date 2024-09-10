MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Shares Up 11.1%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 718,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 470,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised MariMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.
