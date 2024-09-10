MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Shares Up 11.1%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 718,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 470,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised MariMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get MariMed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRMD

MariMed Price Performance

MariMed Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.80.

(Get Free Report)

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.