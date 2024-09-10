Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.13

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as low as $3.93. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 3,014 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
