Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $68.34 and a twelve month high of $108.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,527,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

