Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Holdings Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

