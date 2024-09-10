Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Bryan A. Erman Acquires 1,000 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $138,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTDR opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 424,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

