Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 164,650 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 137,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 91,030 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,750 shares of company stock worth $312,470. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.