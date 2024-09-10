Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 226.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,208.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $1,151,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,329 shares in the company, valued at $19,491,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,208.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,376 shares of company stock worth $13,565,120. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

