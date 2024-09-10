Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $13,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

NYSE:JPM opened at $216.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $617.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

