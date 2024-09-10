Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 1,445.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.91.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

