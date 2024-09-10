McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 280.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $291.22 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.