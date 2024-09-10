McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.93.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Up 1.0 %

MCK stock opened at $509.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.99. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $417.65 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.