Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. 144,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 774,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Mesa Air Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $131.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

About Mesa Air Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

