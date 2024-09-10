Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. 144,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 774,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $131.58 million for the quarter.
About Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.
