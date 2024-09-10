Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of META opened at $504.79 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.40 and a 52-week high of $544.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total transaction of $208,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,678.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total value of $208,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,678.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.34, for a total value of $8,406,784.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,567,991.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,370 shares of company stock valued at $193,527,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

