Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $5,524,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 321,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $115.04.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

