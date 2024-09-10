Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 8.7% of FCG Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 184,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $405.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $426.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,751 shares of company stock valued at $53,628,156. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

