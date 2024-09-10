MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.48% of MillerKnoll worth $28,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

