MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTFree Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.55 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,000. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,718,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

