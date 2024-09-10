Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.25% of Mobile Infrastructure worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEP opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

